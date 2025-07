Imagine living a life where you never flinch at a stubbed toe, never wince from a burn, and never feel the ache of a headache. For Jo Cameron, this is everyday reality. She spent decades unaware that her unique existence was extraordinary, until a routine medical procedure revealed something astonishing. Jo’s journey from an ordinary Scottish teacher to the center of a genetic mystery has opened new doors in science—and raised profound questions about the nature of pain itself.