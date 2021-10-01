Terrifying Trail Cam Footage that Will Scare Anybody

Do you ever go hunting? If so, there is a good chance you have had at least one unexpected and rather unnerving experience. Maybe just the stillness of the cold, early morning led to you being startled by some sudden movement. Did the shrill cry of a mountain lion made you think a woman was screaming? If you keep hearing strange noises or seeing your camp moved around, you probably want to invest in a trail cam. These cameras will record anything that crosses its path. So you can see if it is a racoon, bear, or human messing with your stuff! If you catch something creepy on your trail cam, you can share it with the internet. Well, at least that’s what these Reddit users did! Here are some great stories shared about hunting. Sure, some of them are funny, but most are creepy, and others are just downright strange. Check out these terrifying trail cam moments that will scare anyone.

24. Ghost Wolf

As if encountering a real wolf wouldn’t be scary enough. A deleted user wrote, “I live in a part of my state where the DNR claims that there are no wolves or mountain lions around. Imagine my utter bafflement when I capture a massive grey wolf on my trail cam. Somewhat related, my dad has seen three different mountain lions in our county and has told the DNR of their whereabouts, and they’ve completely denied it having happened.” Commander-Cook wrote of a similar experience, “One time my dad’s trail cam caught a picture at night of about ten pairs of eyes looking straight at the camera, and you couldn’t tell what they were because they were all at different heights and nobody outlines. Just blackness and glowing eyes.” Ghost wolves? Who knows?

D_KC wrote, “Not so much creepy as scary, but I had some pictures of an eastern coyote on my trail camera that was bigger than most wolves. This normally wouldn’t bother me too much, but it was only a month or so after the story of a coyote killing someone was all over local news and was only about an hour’s drive away from where it happened. The coyote walked by my tree stand once every day or two for a couple of weeks then disappeared.” Would you rather see a larger-than-life coyote immediately after someone in your town was killed by one? Or would you rather be haunted by a ghost wolf?