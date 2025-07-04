Why Your Sense of Smell Is the Early Warning System for Your Brain

Your sense of smell is more than just a way to enjoy fresh flowers or a delicious meal. It’s a critical link between your brain and the world around you. Olfaction, the scientific name for your sense of smell, acts as an early warning system—alerting you to dangers like smoke, spoiled food, or harmful chemicals before you even realize it consciously. This remarkable sense is also deeply tied to brain health, often providing the first clues to neurological changes. Understanding the importance of smell sets the stage for exploring how it keeps you safe and connected to your environment.