28 Animals With Built-In GPS That Puts Your Phone to Shame

Imagine embarking on a journey across continents, oceans, or even entire hemispheres—without a map, compass, or smartphone. For many animals, this is an everyday reality. Their internal navigational systems are so precise that even our most advanced GPS devices pale in comparison. From tiny insects to massive mammals, these creatures rely on innate abilities to find their way, migrate, and survive. How do they do it? Join us as we unveil 28 astonishing animals with built-in GPS that will leave you in awe of nature’s ingenuity.