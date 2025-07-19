In an astonishing breakthrough announced in 2024, researchers have revealed that Triantha occidentalis—a plant native to North America and familiar to botanists for over a century—possesses a remarkable secret: it is carnivorous. Despite being well-documented in field guides and herbaria, its predatory nature had gone unnoticed until now. This surprising discovery has sent shockwaves through the scientific community, challenging assumptions about how carnivory evolves and persists in plants. The significance of this finding extends beyond one species, opening new questions about the hidden complexities of plant life and evolution.