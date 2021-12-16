Scientific Anniversaries Everybody Should be Celebrating This Year

What is your favorite holiday? Maybe you love Halloween, look forward to Christmas, or enjoy St. Patrick’s day. Did you know there are scientific anniversaries you can also celebrate annually? These big days celebrate the achievements and lives of men and women in science, math, and technology. From Orville Wright to Marie Curie, these people had significantly improved our lives with their discoveries and inventions. Other scientific anniversaries are days for preservation, education, and appreciation. Hopefully, they inspire you to take action and do something to help the planet. Even if you do something small, it makes a difference. Each person doing one little part means we all can come together as a unit and make the world a better place, right?

There are more reasons you should celebrate these important dates related to science every year. Drawing attention to them will help us understand more about the field of science and become inspired to keep working on their vision. The best thing about this list is that you will learn a lot about remarkable people. During your celebration, you can also help save the planet while having fun. You can stay in with the family or go to events to meet fellow science lovers. Maybe some of these dates speak to you more than others, depending on your science niches. Either way, mark your calendars and get ready to celebrate. You can join social networks for worldwide aid. Or keep it simple and just teach your kids a little bit about science. Keep reading to discover over 20 scientific anniversaries you can celebrate every year.

21. Isaac Newton’s Birthday (January 4th)

The legendary Sir Isaac Newton was an English Mathematician. He revolutionized the scientific world in the 17th century by discovering various things, including creating the foundation of modern physical optics, finding the composition of white light with the colors into the science of light. Newton also made the three laws of motion (Inertia, F=ma, and the law of action and reaction). With also working in mechanics, he made the basic principles of modern physics which brought the formulation of the law of universal gravitation. Furthermore, that is just the tip of the iceberg. Thanks to him, science and math evolved into what we know today.

Speaking of math, he was the original discoverer of calculus, which may or may not be your best enemy. The Newton unit of measurement is one of the most important works in the history of modern science. Nicolaus Copernicus suggested that the sun was in the center of the universe in 1543. Nevertheless, Newton was the one who explained and showed why this might be the correct answer. This theory is the scientific revolution. If it weren’t for Newton’s many discoveries, life as we know it would have been different. So every year we need to celebrate the life of a man of science that changed the world.