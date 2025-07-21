Researchers Discover CRISPR Gene-Editing System in Bacterial Immune Systems

The discovery of the CRISPR gene-editing system within bacterial immune systems has transformed the landscape of modern biology and medicine. What began as a curious observation in bacteria in the late 1980s blossomed into a foundational technology by the early 21st century. CRISPR—short for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats—has rapidly become a global sensation, opening new doors in gene therapy, agriculture, and disease research. This breakthrough not only redefined genetic engineering but also sparked ethical debates and inspired scientists across every continent.