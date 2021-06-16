Rare Illnesses And Injuries that Famous Athletes Suffered From

Athletes might go on to become famous, household names. However, we often forget that they are human beings like the rest of us. They might be more muscular or fit than most of us, but they are still humans with real problems. In fact, some have sicknesses that have plagued them for a long time. What are some of those rare illnesses that athletes dealt with? Well, that is what this article is all about.

For some of them, the “rare illnesses” they had might not necessarily rare but were certainly unique for a famous athlete to have. Watching them, many of us could never tell they had a problem at all. However, while some had to end their career with a major diagnosis, others started their careers knowing they had something. In spite of everything, they all made an impact on their respective sport. Let’s take a deep dive into the rare illnesses that famous athletes suffered from.

Tim Howard

Sport: Soccer

Soccer Illness: Tourette Syndrome

Tim Howard is most known for being the goalkeeper for the United States Men’s Soccer Team. He also held the same role for the Manchester United and Everton Soccer clubs in the Premier League as well as the Colorado Rapids in the MLS. Yet well before he made his name in the world of soccer, Howard had been diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome. The issue affects everyone a bit differently, but every person who has it will have some form of movement and vocal tic. Many people are able to overcome some of their issues, especially vocal tics, with proper therapy with a psychologist.

For some people, it is even hard to tell they have it at all. As common tics you might see could be random blinking, coughing, sniffing, or facial movements. Movements usually come after these tics occur but many are able to suppress them, temporarily at least. Sports can be a great way to keep one’s mind busy and tics can be lessened, which is likely why Howard got involved in soccer from an early age. Tourette’s is certainly one of the rare illnesses many athletes do not have, but Howard seems to do well with it.