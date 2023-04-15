Nightmare Creatures That Invaded People’s Homes

From creepy crawlies to fearsome fliers to behemoth bothers, these animals have found their way into people’s homes and into our nightmares. Incredibly dangerous animals sometimes come looking for food, or simply make a wrong turn, and come face-to-face with unsuspecting humans. Many of these animals have advanced intelligence and can even use tools, making them even more threatening to the human race.

Baboon Breakfast

It is the age-old horror trope–a family goes on vacation and awakes to a nightmare happening in their luxury rental. A group of seven baboons found their way into an AirBnB rental apartment in South Africa and proceeded to trash the place, poop on everything, and scavenge through all the cabinets and drawers in the kitchen to help themselves to breakfast. It took 3 police officers with mace to eventually drive away the determined primates. They continued to hang around the place for days after, though the family was wise enough not to leave any windows or doors ajar anymore. Imagine waking in an unfamiliar place to the sounds of monkeys destroying your rental and the smell of feces surrounding you. I’d call that a nightmare.