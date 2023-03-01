Hilarious Science Experiments Gone Wrong

We wouldn’t be where we are today without science experiments. Through trial and error, scientists have discovered things like candy, soap, bubble gum, and the X-Ray, to name a few. Oftentimes, experiments are manipulated and planned to try and create something specific. Other times, scientific experiments are accidental and end up creating something completely different than the original goal. And sometimes, science experiments go completely wrong and researchers and students end up with horrible, hilarious results. Some of these experiments include exploding lungs, biting ants, and rat feces on the ceiling. At least these are something these people can laugh about now, even though it probably didn’t seem like it at the time.

An Inappropriate Science Experiment

This student wanted to surpass his peers in terms of intelligence and decided to conduct a science experiment on the teats of mammals. He began by studying cow udders, which seems like a reasonable way to study teats. As a teenage boy, he wanted to take it even further and branch out to human women. He used various explicit images and magazines in his experiment as his source material. Trying to be a good student, he was very thorough in gathering information and displayed his findings right in front of his poster board. By the look on his face, he had a fun time gathering information and learning a little bit more about women’s bodies, though his parents probably thought otherwise (Interesting Engineering).