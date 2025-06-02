Hidden Volcano Near California Could Blow in 2025 – Scientists Sound the Alarm

In a startling revelation, scientists have identified a hidden volcano near California that poses a significant threat. Nestled beneath the surface, this geological giant has remained largely unnoticed until now. Recent studies suggest that this volcano could potentially erupt as soon as 2025, raising alarm among experts and residents alike. The discovery has prompted a flurry of research and monitoring efforts as scientists strive to understand the potential impacts of such an eruption. With its proximity to populated areas, the implications of this natural phenomenon could be far-reaching, affecting both human life and the environment profoundly.