Birds Were Nesting in the Arctic 73 Million Years Ago — And They Lived Alongside Dinosaurs

Imagine a world where fierce dinosaurs roamed beneath towering conifers, and the land was shrouded in months of darkness and biting cold. Recent fossil discoveries have revealed that birds not only survived but nested in the Arctic some 73 million years ago. These resilient creatures faced extreme conditions, challenging everything we thought we knew about their evolution. This article dives into groundbreaking research and 30 astonishing facts, transforming our understanding of both ancient birds and the prehistoric Arctic itself.