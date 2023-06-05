Bad Science From the 1980s We’d Like To Forget

The 1980s was a turbulent time of space discovery, vaccines, and bad science. False information spread faster than light. There was no Google to fact-check anything. People relied on encyclopedias in the library to receive accurate information. And just because scientists debunked this bad science, doesn’t mean it disappeared from our history. These theories went on to tell the tale of bad science, and luckily, morphed into something that’s backed by science. Bad science facts like gay genes, healthy sugar, and numb babies were hard to swallow. It’s good that we have better scientific discoveries nowadays, though we’re not sure they’re getting much better. Maybe in thirty decades we’ll look back on our current science and laugh about the inaccuracy.

The Theory Of Cold Fusion

In the scientific community, cold fusion is a joke. If you’re the one of few who still believes in cold fusion, your reputation is on the line. To put it simply, cold fusion is the idea that we can create energy by forcing atoms to fuse at low temperatures. Normal fusion happens at millions of degrees, but 1980s scientists Stanley Pons and Martin Fleischmann claimed to have accomplished it at room temperature. That’s a huge difference. They used a Palladium rod and special water they called “heavy water.” Because their published paper was not very detailed and other scientists could not reproduce their results, they were discredited. While Pons and Fleischmann would certainly like to forget the whole thing (and even moved to France to start anew), some say cold fusion is still possible. Some even believe it was accomplished in the 1960s. Assistant professor Peter N. Saeta from Harvey Mudd College said, “So, what is the current scientific thinking on cold fusion? Frankly, most scientists have not followed the field since the disenchantment of 1989 and 1990. They typically still dismiss cold fusion as experimental errorâ€¦ it will take extraordinarily high quality, conclusive data to convince most scientists.” Maybe one day we’ll know for sure (Scientific American).