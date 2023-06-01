Alien Conspiracy Theories That Will Make You Question Everything

Conspiracy theories have always posed a challenge in our society, as they can lead people down harmful paths. Among them, alien conspiracy theories stand out as some of the most extreme. While it is somewhat understandable why individuals might believe in certain theories, such as due to government secrecy or unexplained events like the temporary loss of contact during the Apollo 11 mission, other theories lack any rational basis. Some people simply crave the belief in something outlandish, often driven by their inclination towards conspiracy theories in general. These individuals are willing to accept any fantastical idea without questioning its validity or conducting proper fact-checking. In this mix of theories, you can find both reasonable ones and those that are purely absurd. It’s up to you to distinguish between the two and decide which ones might have a semblance of credibility and which ones are outright crazy.

Alien Moon Base

There are many alien conspiracy theories that make us scratch our heads. However, this is one of the wildest. Mostly because there has never been any evidence to support it. The supporters of this theory are convinced you will find a structure there… built by aliens. Apparently, NASA has known it all along and has been covering it up for several decades now. Of course, this is by no means true. In fact, we have probes and satellites that could have likely spotted some alien base. Heck, SpaceX and other private companies have satellites in orbit right now. Some telescopes are able to see far-off planets and stars. Thus, we have the technology at private companies as well as tech owned by numerous governments. In all of that time, no one has spotted an alien base on the moon. Why, again, should we believe there is one?