38 Bizarre Deep-Sea Creatures Scientists Discovered in the Last Decade

The deep sea remains one of Earth’s final frontiers—a realm cloaked in perpetual darkness and teeming with secrets. Thanks to cutting-edge advances in submersible technology and remote-operated vehicles, scientists have ventured deeper than ever before, unveiling an astonishing array of lifeforms once thought impossible. From glowing predators to gelatinous oddities, the creatures lurking below challenge our understanding of what life can be. Join us as we descend into the abyss and meet 38 of the strangest deep-sea creatures discovered in the last decade.