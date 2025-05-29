27 “Pests” and Their Surprising Role in the Ecosystem

When we think of pests, images of unwanted intruders like insects, rodents, and weeds often come to mind. These creatures are typically regarded as nuisances, disrupting our carefully curated environments. However, what if these so-called pests actually play critical roles in maintaining ecological balance?



By digging deeper into the world of these often-misunderstood organisms, we can uncover the surprising ways they contribute to the health and functioning of ecosystems. From pollination and seed dispersal to pest control and soil aeration, these creatures offer benefits that extend far beyond their irritating reputations. Join us as we explore the hidden virtues of 27 common pests and their unexpected contributions.