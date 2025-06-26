25 Biggest Ethical Dilemmas in Science and Technology Today

Science and technology are evolving at an unprecedented rate, transforming every aspect of modern life. While these innovations hold great promise to solve pressing global problems, they also spark complex ethical debates that society cannot ignore.



Developing fields such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and digital privacy challenge established moral boundaries, forcing us to reconsider what is right, fair, and responsible. In this article, we examine 25 of the most pressing ethical dilemmas in science and technology, shedding light on the tough choices researchers, policymakers, and technologists face today.