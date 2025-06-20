21 Human Traits That Are Still Evolving Right Now

Many people assume that human evolution is a closed chapter, a process completed in the distant past. In reality, evolution is a continuous journey—unfolding around us every day. As our world changes, so do we. Advances in technology, shifts in culture, and rapid environmental changes all influence the direction of our evolution. Modern humans are not static; we are adapting in response to new challenges, diets, climates, and lifestyles. In this article, we’ll uncover six traits that are actively evolving in contemporary populations, revealing how the story of human adaptation is far from over.