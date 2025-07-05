15 Real Cases of Mass Hysteria (Explained by Science)

Mass hysteria — also known as collective obsessional behavior — occurs when groups of people simultaneously exhibit symptoms of fear, illness, or strange behavior, often without a clear physical cause.

Throughout history, these bizarre outbreaks have puzzled societies and scientists alike, sometimes leading to widespread panic and dramatic consequences. Today, psychology and neuroscience offer insights into why these contagious episodes happen, and how social influence and stress can fuel them. Let’s delve into 15 extraordinary real-world cases of mass hysteria, examining the science behind each one.