15 New Ways Scientists Are Reversing Aging in the Lab

Anti-aging research has leaped forward from merely delaying the onset of age-related decline to actual rejuvenation in controlled settings. In recent years, laboratory breakthroughs have demonstrated that cellular hallmarks of aging—like shortened telomeres and damaged DNA—can be repaired or reset.



Scientists across the globe are harnessing tools such as epigenetic reprogramming, senolytic compounds, and advanced gene therapies to turn back the cellular clock. With each published result, expectations rise that we may one day expand healthspan indefinitely. For an accessible primer, see the Harvard Health Blog.