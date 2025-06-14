15 Foods Cardiologists Never Eat + 10 Heart-Healthy Alternatives They Choose

When it comes to protecting your heart, few experts are as knowledgeable as cardiologists. These heart specialists see firsthand the long-term effects that certain foods can have on heart health. They often steer clear of specific items known to increase the risk of high blood pressure, cholesterol, and heart disease. But avoiding these foods doesn’t mean sacrificing flavor or satisfaction. Instead, cardiologists opt for delicious, nutrient-rich alternatives that support a healthy heart and overall wellbeing. In this article, we’ll reveal the top 15 foods cardiologists never eat—and introduce 10 wholesome swaps they choose instead. Get ready to transform your plate and protect your heart, one bite at a time.