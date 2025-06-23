10 ways artificial intelligence is already controlling your daily decisions

Artificial intelligence isn’t just shaping the future—it’s already woven into the fabric of daily life. Every time you unlock your phone, browse your favorite social media feed, or ask your smart speaker a question, AI-driven algorithms are quietly influencing countless choices. From the products you see online to the routes your navigation app suggests, machine learning and automation guide your routine more than you might realize. Understanding these subtle systems can help you make more informed decisions—and spot where technology is nudging you, sometimes without you even noticing.