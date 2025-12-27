10 Invisible Processes That Keep Earth Alive and Functioning

Earth’s stability relies on a multitude of fascinating natural processes that operate continuously, often unnoticed. While some events are visible, many crucial systems function silently in the background, maintaining the delicate balance necessary for life. These processes, such as the carbon cycle and the Gaia hypothesis, illustrate the intricate interplay between living organisms and their environment, ensuring the planet’s habitability. Understanding these mechanisms is essential for appreciating the complexity of Earth’s ecosystems and the importance of preserving them. (en.wikipedia.org)