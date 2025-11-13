10 Forgotten Discoveries by Alexander Fleming That Have Nothing to Do With Penicillin

Before his groundbreaking discovery of penicillin, Alexander Fleming made significant contributions to understanding the body’s innate defense mechanisms against bacterial infections. In 1921, while suffering from a cold, Fleming observed that a drop of his nasal mucus, when introduced to a bacterial culture, inhibited bacterial growth. This led to the identification of lysozyme, an enzyme present in human tissues and secretions such as saliva, tears, and mucus, capable of breaking down bacterial cell walls. Fleming’s research demonstrated that lysozyme’s antibacterial properties were more effective against certain non-pathogenic bacteria, highlighting the body’s natural ability to combat infections. (britannica.com)