Woolly Rhino Remains Discovered in Alaska

In a stunning breakthrough, researchers in Alaska have uncovered the remarkably well-preserved remains of a woolly rhinoceros, a colossal herbivore that once thundered across the icy landscapes of the last Ice Age. This rare find promises to revolutionize our understanding of ancient Arctic ecosystems and the resilient creatures that thrived there. Beyond its paleontological significance, the discovery provides valuable clues about shifting climate patterns and the ancient migration routes—including those that bridged Asia and North America via the Bering Land Bridge.