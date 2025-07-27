Why Your Cat’s Purr Is Literally Healing You—The Frequency That Repairs Bones

Did you know that your cat’s gentle purr isn’t just a sign of happiness, but might actually be healing you? Many cat owners have felt the calming effect of a purring feline, but recent research suggests this soothing sound is more than comforting background noise. Scientists have discovered that the frequencies produced by a cat’s purr can trigger remarkable healing processes—in both cats and humans. From stress relief to bone repair, your cat’s purr is a natural phenomenon with real health benefits, offering a fascinating glimpse into the hidden powers of our feline friends.