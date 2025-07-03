Why Time Travel Might Already Be Happening (And You’re Living in the Past)

Time travel has long captivated our imagination, from blockbuster movies to mind-bending scientific theories. But what if time travel isn’t just fiction—or a distant future possibility? Recent discoveries and age-old mysteries suggest the boundaries between past, present, and future might be more porous than we think. By blending real-world physics, observable phenomena, and stories from popular culture, this article invites you to question your assumptions about time itself. Could it be that time travel is already happening—and that you, right now, are living in the past?