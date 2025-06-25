Why Some Animals Age Backwards and Get Younger Every Year

Imagine a world where aging is not inevitable, where the hands of time can move backwards. In nature, a handful of extraordinary animals have evolved the ability to reverse their own aging process. This phenomenon, known as biological immortality or rejuvenation, shatters everything we think we know about life cycles and longevity. Scientists are captivated by these species, hoping that understanding their secrets may one day revolutionize our own approach to aging and disease. The quest to unlock these mysteries has only just begun.