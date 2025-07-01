Dolphins have long been celebrated for their remarkable intelligence and playful nature, often forging bonds with humans in the wild. However, recent shifts in dolphin behavior have caught the attention of marine researchers worldwide. Scientists are now observing unsettling patterns: pods displaying signs of deliberate avoidance and even aggression toward humans. This growing sense of interspecies hostility raises urgent questions. Why would such intelligent creatures choose to pass down negative attitudes to their young? Researchers are now delving deeper, seeking to understand what is motivating dolphins to teach their calves to distrust—and perhaps even hate—humans.