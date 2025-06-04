Why Dogs Are Being Put on Anxiety Medication – Animal Emotions Are Deeper Than You Think

In recent years, veterinarians have noted a significant rise in prescribing anxiety medications for dogs, reflecting a deeper understanding of canine emotional health. Once dismissed as simple creatures driven mostly by instinct, dogs are now recognized as emotionally complex beings capable of experiencing profound stress, fear, and anxiety. This shift highlights our evolving comprehension of animal psychology, prompting pet owners and medical professionals alike to acknowledge and address emotional disorders in pets more seriously. As we explore the reasons behind this trend, we’ll uncover the intricate emotional lives dogs lead—demonstrating that animal emotions run deeper and are more nuanced than previously assumed.