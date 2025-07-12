Scientists Just Discovered Blue Ants- and They Are Incredibly Rare

Blue ants are among the rarest insects on Earth, with only a handful of verified sightings globally. In 2024, scientists in India made headlines after discovering Paraparatrechina neela, a dazzling metallic blue ant species, in the Western Ghats.

This unexpected find has excited entomologists and nature enthusiasts alike, as blue coloration in ants is almost unheard of. The discovery not only challenges our understanding of ant diversity but also opens up new avenues for research into the evolution and ecology of these enigmatic insects.

