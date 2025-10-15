What If Trees Could Talk? 14 Reasons Why Scientists Are Starting to Think They Do

Recent studies have unveiled that plants, including trees, possess complex communication systems. (cropps.cornell.edu) For instance, research from Tel Aviv University demonstrated that dehydrated tomato plants emit ultrasonic distress signals, which female moths can detect, influencing their egg-laying behavior. (reuters.com) Additionally, scientists at Saitama University recorded real-time footage of plants transmitting defense responses to neighboring plants, confirming interplant communication. (natureworldnews.com) These findings challenge traditional views and suggest that trees may communicate in ways previously unrecognized.