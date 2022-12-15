While the future is always in flux, making it quite uncertain, we can safely say that there are specific directions we’re heading into. The future of cities will be quite different compared to what many people might be used to. In fact, it is widely believed that even smaller cities will expand and most of the population will be within a specific metropolis. This might mean several million people could live within the residential section of a city. 2050 is considered the big round number that we’re trying to think about the most. That is likely why you’ll always see the media discussing what cities will look like in 2050 more than any other year.
It is the closest of the big numbers, and many of us will likely still be alive by the time this year comes about. Whereas, most of us are unlikely to make it to the year 2100 when even greater advances are expected to be here. Most of what we’d like to show you about what cities will look like in 2050 are tough to find. That is why we used images developed through artificial intelligence specifically for this article. Now sit back and enjoy your trip to 2050, because you are going to see things that might surprise you.
Building Heights Will Be Much Higher
Many have been wondering if we’ll end up needing to have taller buildings to put people. As the future gets closer, the idea is that more people will end up living near or within city limits. That means most residential territories as well as work locations will need to be there. Obviously, you must have room for all of this and that might require having larger, taller buildings than ever before. Currently, the world’s tallest building is the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. While the building is often used to show off a lot of luxury Dubai now offers, the fact is that this building has multiple uses. Several people work here across a multitude of different fields. Dubai is actually ahead of the times, as this will likely become the norm worldwide. Yet buildings will more than likely end up much taller and wider than this place eventually.
You have probably been just as upset as we have been over the years when you find out that people yet again died due to a natural disaster. Sometimes, such as in the case of places like New Orleans and Houston, we caused our problems. As we built on the natural barriers that would have stopped much of the flooding that destroyed several buildings. Protections made after didn’t help. On top of this, barrier walls both built and natural were flimsy and needed to be repaired. In the future, this type of thing will be taken care of. Due to the high-tech needs that we’ll have, flooding simply cannot be allowed. As a result, we will need to secure ports or coastal cities. That will come in the form of proper management to prevent problems, as well as proper preparedness to know what to do if an issue does occur.
Whether it is Elon Musk’s Boring Company, or another company out there making tunnels, we’re going to be full of those after a while. It is true that some, such as Musk’s tunnels, are designed for a specific purpose though. In his case, the tunnels are made for Tesla vehicles to travel through as a way of avoiding traffic. Other tunnels are made for railways. Yet others will be multi-purpose in the future. One goal is to have several that can help control flooding issues by allowing water to go in the tunnels and out into a nearby waterway. The tunnels could also be used for travel too, just not while being flooded out to maintain control over the amount of water on the surface. Some countries such as Japan already do this, but this will likely be part of what major cities will look like in 2050 worldwide.
When we reference the “urban” territory, we mean the inner section of the city itself. When you think about how cities will look in 2050, you MUST consider the fact that the urban centers will become some of the most important territories in the cities. As a result, there is a need to understand how they will appear. The plan is, according to many futurists, to merge notable urban mobile applications with things like augmented reality. Using AR Technology, we will be able to make smarter choices about where and when we go places. On top of that, this intuitive urban experience will allow us to personalize the entire thing. Like if we want to avoid peak crowd times, need to know about the company’s “political” history, etc. It’ll all be available at the push of a button for people to use at any time.
While it might seem odd that we’ll be seeing a rise in things like underwater hotels or tourist destinations, remember this: we’re talking about what cities will look like in 2050. With the planet getting warmer, ice caps continue to melt. We’re getting more and more ice in the polar region only for it to melt out and lead to a rise in sea levels worldwide. This is not even including the places that are affected by hurricanes, tsunamis, or monsoons. Therefore, it makes sense that many coastal cities will end up having underwater hotels or tourist spots. This is likely to be a big deal for some smaller oceanic nations, as they will not need to have much land to have underwater hotels. Some already exist and look pretty awesome, so it’s worth investing in more.
One of the most important things that we will see many cities run off of is “big data.” This will help a city properly run its services, and assist with street issues as well as public transportation. Data will be collected all over the place to help systems learn what to expect and when. Along with that, we’ll see them attempt to analyze specific needs in real time. For example, in Los Angeles, there are streetlights that will react to what is going on around them. Such as when they brighten lamps in public areas or flash to warn of an ambulance. This will become an even bigger part of the city overall. The only real question is if big data will make too much of an impact, such as what we’ve seen in movies like The Minority Report or Total Recall.
One big thing to expect in many cities will be the need to have buildings connected to one another. This is likely going to be needed to avoid having to go outdoors and walk all over the place to get from point A to point B. It makes more sense to build sky bridges, where buildings link together. These buildings could be residential or they might simply be places that do similar things. Of course, any bridge at all would make sense. It does not have to be an enclosed territory and different buildings can make their own version of this. In our view, linked bridges will be an important part of what cities will look like in 2050.
Due to being inside of a city, most people will take to walking or riding bikes to their destination. Walking can be a bit difficult at times, so we’ll likely see many buildings and even some streets add in moving walkways. You’ve likely seen these in your local airport, as well as in some malls. You’ll likely end up seeing them a lot more in larger cities. Moreover, it is likely they’ll be underground below street level. This will allow bikes to be used above ground without the risk of hitting passengers. It is also key to have moving walkways underground, not just due to the elements causing them problems but also for safety. It would be crazy for these places to not have any cameras, so people will likely want to use them because they will be far safer.
Most people expect robotics to improve in places like healthcare, allowing us to perform surgeries more efficiently. We’ll also see robotics used throughout scientific fields, especially in chemistry. This might allow scientists to do more with less help, due to the aid robotics will offer them. However, robotics will of course end up being used in human form. While sex dolls are likely going to be one of the first things we see, we’ll also see improved “companion” or “help” robots. These robots will work off of AI to help them learn but their makeup is completely robotic. Many believe when you think of what cities will look like in 2050, they’ll be filled with robots all over. This might be accurate, but you may never realize you’re speaking to a robot. If they are made well enough, they’ll seem completely human.
We referenced the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. What makes this building so special beyond its height is that it is a mixed-use building. Meaning there are many things that take place there. One floor might be dedicated to a spa or resort-like atmosphere. While another floor might be residential. Mixed-use buildings like this will become the norm. The major buildings dedicated to one business will likely come to an end by 2050. Many feel there will be a transition into things like a “vertical neighborhood.” Where there will be at least three or more uses in the same building. Many major cities beyond Dubai use buildings like this, so when we think about what cities will look like in 2050…we think of mixed-use buildings.
Human beings have a basic need to be social. We do not properly work right without our social connections. This is why many feel office buildings or at least those within a mixed-use system, will still exist. It is possible that the traditional office might not last but we’ll rather end up seeing full “workspaces.” Where perhaps we have one business taking up a specific space in a building then we have another business taking over another space. Yet the remaining place could be an open floor model where there might be restaurants or retail locations. Many feel retail will end up getting closer to home, where we might see mixed retail locations inside one of those city neighborhoods, for example.
One of the key things to remember about the future is that it is uncertain. What we do know without a doubt is that we need to learn to be more sustainable with our spaces. Moreover, we need to be careful with how much we’re doing and even what we’re not doing. Sidewalk Labs, now owned by Google, is all about this. Their goal has been to use spaces correctly where you could have businesses and residential places in similar locations, yet still, reduce energy consumption. They have already helped several places throughout the United States. Yet even if Sidewalk Labs is not involved, we will still need to consider sustainability. Therefore, in the future, this will more than likely become massively important. Several cities worldwide are already working on this.
Right now, drone delivery is becoming more and more common. While only some places have it in a big way, this is going to become more common as we move along as a society. When you think about what cities will look like in 2050, you’ll need to think about drones being above you. There is some good and bad to this if we’re being fair. While many people will be located in a city, making drone deliveries much easier, this in effect will likely end the need for delivery drivers. Drones will likely end up taking over most delivery needs that aren’t concentrated on shipping or international delivery. That means companies will likely end up hiring drone services to take things out, which could become a problem. We might see too many drones and there is always a risk of one failing and then falling on someone below.
It is likely many people are unaware of vertical forests and their main function. Essentially, the goal of a vertical forest is to make what is essentially an open tower where you have nothing but trees and other plants. By introducing this into cities, you’re able to soak up a lot of the CO2 in the atmosphere. The more of them to have, the more you’ll be able to capture. This has been proposed heavily for places like China, where there is a massive amount of pollution. It can get so bad here that you’re unable to see several blocks away in an open city plan. To avoid this, especially in the most populated cities, these forests will be present.
When we discuss things like inclusivity, places like the United States and many European or Commonwealth nations already do a relatively good job. However, this is nowhere near where it needs to be. Inclusivity means including everyone, regardless of their skin color, religion, sex/gender, or sexual orientation. This means everyone, and in the future, the inclusivity metric will be drastically important. When you think about what cities will look like in 2050, there won’t be a white building in one place and an LGBTQ+ building somewhere else. We’ll all be among each other, which means each building needs to consider the needs of everyone and make infrastructure that can fit this.
Trends will continue when both hybrid and electric vehicles, but the need to travel long distances will not be as common. In places like New York City, for example, many people do not have a driver’s license at all. They walk everywhere or take public transportation. If they do not do this, they will take a taxi. Today, ride-sharing is common here as well in other places too. Ride-sharing is likely to become even more common and car ownership will eventually start to die off. Considering things are likely to be relatively close, this will likely be pretty affordable. NYC might have a subway but many cities won’t be able to have this nor will they have a railway. Thus, ride-sharing through companies like Uber among others will become more common.
Speaking of ride-sharing, it is quite likely that there will be a need to take taxis or other ride-sharing vehicles. Yet this will be very different from what you might be thinking. Imagine getting into a relatively nice-sized vehicle that is completely automated. You simply just put in the address you need to go to, and the vehicle will take you there without a driver. Self-driving cars aren’t science fiction, we already have them. Yet chips need to be installed throughout a city for the GPS to take the vehicle. Most major cities will be chipped all over the city, making any address inside city limits possible to get to. Most railways and buses will run off the exact same automation, where they will run completely off of specific stops along a route.
Improved Rainwater Harvesting and Sanitation Systems
When the indoor toilet was invented, it changed the game. Yet when sewers were finally made in places like London, you no longer saw people dump out their “waste” collection onto the street below. Rather, the sewer handled a lot of this for them. Sanitation has been heavily improved but it’ll become even better. Things such as sewer batch plants will be able to improve drainage and sewer systems entirely. On top of this, things like rainwater will still end up in other water sources. Yet on land, we’ll be able to harvest that rainwater and purify it into proper drinking water. If rainwater collects in a sewer, rather than dumb it out into an ocean, we’ll harvest it for use in the city. Thus allowing has to have properly purified tap water.
Cities often evolve alongside human beings. Our needs today will differ from the needs of tomorrow, and those new needs will need to be considered. When you think about what cities will look like in 2050, you’re going to be seeing something designed by and for the people. This is important because we need mass participation in our ecosystem. As in, everyone coming together to say that they matter. This collaboration will be crucial to the daily lives of everyone. Because it’ll open up the opportunity to ensure inclusion and make sure government policies assist everyone. No longer will the government be capable of making things that only benefit a choice few in our society.
While we will see things like tunnels and whatnot built underground, you can also expect full buildings and ecosystems here. The world around us is going to be considering sustainability a lot more in the coming years. Rather than take up space above ground, it only makes sense to go below ground. While it could be that the underground territories will be for storage at first, this will change. Entire ecosystems might be found here, especially on the outskirts of some cities. This might be more common in places that have bad weather above-ground a lot. This does not mean we’ll see a lot of mole people here though. Rather, residential underground stuff might not be nearly as common as retail or eating locations.
Low Power Wide Area Networks as well as the introduction of 5G have allowed us to provide better connectivity than ever before. However, this is just what we have right now. Imagine what cities will look like in 2050 with grids that can handle a ton of users. Not only that, but they’ll be able to reach people at longer distances for a longer period of time. Cities will need to be capable of handling a massive amount of users, several million at a time in fact. This might mean we’ll see a grid cut things down where specific grids are dedicated to certain sections of the city. Regardless of what they have to do, this will be a major asset to cities worldwide.
Yes by 2050 the flying car will not only be a reality, but it’ll actually be more common than some assume. What is so funny is that we actually have flying cars right now, in the year 2022. It is just that they are not the type you’d see in, say, Star Wars or something. The United States Department of Transportation is currently working on technical guidelines for the flying car. Uber Elevate has already been working on its flying car service that will be operational in Dallas, Texas, and Dubai by 2025. It would be wrong to say that they’ll be as common in every city. It’ll truly depend on the needs that one city has versus the needs of another. Yet these cars will be seen, and many will even be fully automated too.
When you think about what cities will look like in 2050, you might not be thinking about how planes will play a role in this. Yet you’re likely going to see a rise in air pads on buildings. Not because of the use of helicopters but rather, due to plane use. As we get closer to the future, planes will slowly become less reliant on fossil fuels than they are now. We’ve already seen the first fully electric plane travel 250 miles, which is certainly not going to be a distance anyone travels in a city. Due to this, one charge could take someone nearly anywhere in the city without having to deal with high traffic or public transportation. The cheapness of this travel will make it easier for people to afford it and likely we’ll see fully automated plane usage inside city limits by 2050 too.
Right now, many think of radiowaves as the stuff we use to listen to the radio. While this is true in part, radio itself has changed a lot over the years. As a result, radiowaves themselves are no longer used like they use to be. This opens them up to be accessed by technology. Radio waves themselves are a form of electromagnetic radiation that we are able to access and send signals through. That is likely because they have the longest wavelength in the electromagnetic spectrum. In 2050, buildings will access them and be able to charge your devices without needing to plug them in. Start-ups like Energous, among others, are already working on stuff like this right now. Just imagine how this will look by 2050.
Cities in the future will be doing their best to try and fix their security in hopes it’ll keep people safer. Right now, many places are promoting the importance of data privacy and preparedness. This is because we’re all trying to prevent cyberattacks, which will be even more crucial in the future when data will be of massive importance to the city overall. Privacy will likely be easier to have due to improved privacy systems. Yet city data will be the most vulnerable and likely the biggest target for potential terrorism. As a result, most of the cybersecurity improvements will be part of the city systems in an effort to prevent the city from being “hacked.”
Improved Information and Communications Technology (ICT)
Information and Communications technology, otherwise known as ICT, is going to be a big deal in the future. In fact, when you think about what cities will look like in 2050, ICT might very well help to shape them. Improvement in these systems will make cities much more capable of handling times of crisis. This might allow them to prepare for natural and other disasters much faster. On top of this, ICT improvement might help them restore services after disasters or storms knock them out of use somehow. New economic zones are already coming out of this. Some countries are even becoming world leaders within the information and communications field, which might result in their economies going through a boom period by 2050.
While plans developed by Elon Musk for the Hyperloop are certainly not very good, the actual hyperloop will be part of future cities. Places like Virgin have already developed incredible working models. Thus, we will likely see this and other high-speed rail projects in the coming years. High-speed rail or bullet trains have already been in use in places like Japan for years now. The hyperloop will likely be another step in this direction. Only, the hyperloop will be built underground and supposedly move at hundreds of miles per hour. Thereby cutting travel time down to destinations by an extreme amount. Planes may no longer be required to go from state to state here in the U.S. or nation to nation in places like Europe and Asia. A hyperloop could be employed instead, and potentially be much cheaper too.
As we move forward to the future, we will most certainly see healthcare improvements. Some expect organs to be grown in labs by this point, cutting out the need for donors. That could allow life expectancy to go up dramatically. Yet healthcare overall will improve in how we both diagnose and treat sicknesses. Tech will allow us to also support a person’s well-being. This might be through things like intervention and/or prevention for things like mental health and addiction. Yet it might also be for areas like potential organ damage, where we can keep track of how everything is working and ensure someone is getting the proper treatment.
While many of us might use electricity in our homes, that is only possible still due to the burning of coal in most places. Yet we’ve already proven that hydroelectric and nuclear energy are both possible and can be more widespread in the United States. Places like Norway make most of their money through exporting oil but happen to be the “cleanest” nation on Earth. Why? They use wind energy to power most of their cities. Solar energy has also proven to be valuable along with geothermal. Power grids can be hacked and altered, and power plants among other things are only bad for the environment. Why are we not taking advantage of these renewables? Simple, it’s a political thing. Oil, Gas, and Power Companies will lose money when we move in this direction and they have money to pay politicians.
Artificial Intelligence will become one of the most important parts of our society. When you think about what cities will look like in 2050, most of the stuff we think about will be controlled in some form by AI. That does not mean it’ll control everything, but it will certainly assist us with most of the stuff we do. Cities will need AI to be smart and powerful enough to handle complex problems. If today is any indication, our AI is clearly becoming pretty impressive. Again, every single image in this article was generated using AI software. While the author of this article had to alter and use some math to get the images perfect, the AI still did most of the work. Thus proving there will still be a need for humans but AI will still help us keep cities intact.
Where Do We Find this Stuff? Here Are Our Sources: