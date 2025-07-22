What Are You Living For? Science Says That Answer Could Save Your Life

Do you know what drives you out of bed each morning? A growing body of research shows that having a clear sense of purpose isn’t just motivating—it can dramatically improve your health and longevity. Studies reveal that people with a strong life purpose experience lower rates of depression, anxiety, and even chronic illness. In fact, having meaning in life is linked to a lower risk of heart disease and better overall wellbeing, according to the National Institutes of Health. Your answer to “what are you living for?” may be more important than you think.