We know an article like this is slightly, if not incredibly controversial. That said, we will be using language in this article that might be slightly confusing for people who might not be educated on the transgender community. We will do our best to make sure we explain how a lot of that works, as best we can at least. That said, this article might seem odd to some. How could transgenders, especially trans-females, now have any true advantages over biological women. You might be surprised to learn there are more transgender people in sports than you know of. That is because they win or lose at their sport just as often as anyone else.

However, the most recent story that turned heads was the news of Lia Thomas winning the NCAA 100m Freestyle swimming competition. Of course, Lia turned heads because she happened to be born male. Therefore, beating the other women seemed to be unfair, according to several outraged onlookers. Thomas is indeed biologically male, but she transitioned fully before moving into women’s swimming. She followed all the rules laid out by the NCAA too. What’s lost here is that Lia is not exactly dominating in the pool, as her win recently was one of only a handful of races she came in 1st. That said, we wanted to discuss transgender people in sports and why their supposed advantage is really not prominent at all.

Lia Thomas

Before getting involved in women’s swimming, Lia Thomas had earned her way on to the University of Pennsylvania Swimming team as a man. Like many transgender people in sports have done, Thomas actually waited until after high school to decide on transitioning. She came out to her family in 2018 as transgender, but she had questioned her gender identity toward the end of her time in high school. Of course, 2018 was also her first year on her college swimming team. Could she transition and still keep doing the thing she loved, swimming? That was up in the air, so Lia kept swimming for the men’s team.

She came out as transgender to her team and coaches during her Junior season. This also included the women’s swimming team at the college too. Of course, she began undergoing hormone therapy for her transition in May of 2019. Yet, in order to maintain her eligibility, she had to swim for the men’s team during the 2019-2020 academic year. It was not until 2021 that Lia could swim for the women’s team, as she had to take off a full year. Since starting on the women’s team, Thomas has had success yet she had to pass all the same NCAA regulations as “cisgender women,” otherwise known as biological women.