Shocking Facts About Robert Ettinger, the Doctor Who Tried Freezing People Alive to Study Cryonics

Robert Ettinger, often hailed as the “father of cryonics,” was a physics teacher who introduced the concept of freezing human bodies at death in hopes of future revival. In his 1964 book, “The Prospect of Immortality,” he proposed that medical science could eventually repair any damage to the human body, including freezing damage, and revive individuals from cryonic suspension. (the-independent.com) Ettinger’s pioneering ideas have led to the establishment of cryonics institutes, where individuals are preserved in liquid nitrogen, awaiting potential future revival. (theguardian.com)