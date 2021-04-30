Times When Governments Conducted Experiments On Their Own People

We know what you’re thinking. Governments experimenting on their own people? That is just science fiction, and could never be real-life. Contrary to what some might want to believe, several governments have done this. In fact, several governments conducted experiments on their own people more than they have on enemies of the state. This goes back to ancient times too when places like Greece and China used to experiment on prisoners. Most of which were citizens of their nation.

It’s a bit odd to consider for many. Why would governments want to do this? Moreover, why would they choose to do extreme testing that could be a huge issue for those in their nation? It would only result in population decline. While many nations have conducted experiments on their own, we will mostly be discussing America. The reason for this is specifically due to the Freedom of Information Act, which allows Americans to know about past government exploits. Let’s discuss these government experiments!