Famous Studies On Humans That Would Never Be Allowed Today

There have been several scientific studies done on both humans and animals that have been major for society at large. Yet some have been, shall we say, pretty terrible. Even some that were considered to be a great benefit for society might have been done in a horrific way. Whether psychological, biological, or anatomical, the studies on humans have not always been great for the experimental subjects. Sometimes, it was terrible for the person doing the experiment too.

While there are some studies on humans that were bad, they might not be very popular. Sometimes, you might not hear of them at all. Others, meanwhile, became very famous. In spite of that fame, history might remember them for what they found but also how bad they were. Today, several would never be allowed or considered ethical. You might be surprised just how many there are. That said, follow us as we discuss many of them!

Stanford Prison Experiment

Year Conducted: 1971

1971 Parties Involved: Stanford University & Dr. Phillip Zimbardo

Stanford University is famous for some of its groundbreaking studies over the years. Yet one they are now synonymous with is an experiment revolving around prisons and psychological issues prisoners went through. They could not use a “real” prison for obvious reasons. This led them to create their own at the school. The Head Researcher, Dr. Phillip Zimbardo, served as the lead but also as the Warden. The university paid Students to be “prisoners” while others were paid to be “guards.”

The issue with the experiment is that it put these 20-something students through psychological torture. Zimbardo encouraged the guards to act as what they believe guards would act like. Which resulted in them hazing and harassing prisoners. This included not letting them use the restroom, forcing them to sleep on concrete, and spraying them with fire extinguishers, on top of solitary. The study was meant to go on for 14 days and was stopped at 6 due to the severe problems it caused.