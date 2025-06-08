These Popular Cat Myths Are So Wrong, It’s Actually Dangerous for Your Pet

Cats have captured imaginations for centuries, inspiring stories, superstitions, and misconceptions. Despite living alongside humans for thousands of years, many beliefs about feline behavior, health, and personality persist—often misleadingly. Understanding the truth behind these myths is crucial for responsible pet ownership. By shedding light on these common misconceptions, we not only promote the well-being of our beloved cats but also strengthen the bond we share with them. Let’s explore some of the most widespread cat myths and uncover the real facts behind them.