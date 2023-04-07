These People Spend Fortunes on Their Geek Collections

Geeks have a unique passion for acquiring knowledge and items that reflect their interests and obsessions. They often have a deep fascination with niche areas of study or fandoms, which drives them to collect items that others might overlook or even find obscure. The rise of technology and the internet has only fueled their passion for collecting, providing them with access to a vast array of rare and unique items from around the world. From vintage video games and rare comic books to limited-edition action figures and autographed memorabilia, geeks are always on the hunt for the next addition to their ever-growing collections. For them, the pursuit of the perfect piece can be just as exciting as the eventual acquisition, and the thrill of the hunt never fades. So, if you ever come across a geek with disposable income, don’t be surprised if they blow it all on a rare item that you’ve never even heard of.

Star Wars Superfan

Steve Sansweet says “There are people with more money than common sense.” Is he one of them? He probably also has some controversial opinions about the movies. Sansweet owns Rancho Obi-Wan, the largest collection of Star Wars items in the world. The collection took him 20 years to amass, most of which he bought new off the shelf, before it became a vintage collectible. He once paid $800 for pieces of the original Death Star, but he claims to not have spent that much on his collection. Realistically, no one owns that many items without having spent a small fortune. (photo credit: ranchoobiwan.org)