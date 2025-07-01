The Plant That Can Literally Eat Metal (And It’s Growing in Your Backyard)

Imagine strolling through your garden and discovering a plant with a superpower: the ability to absorb and store metal in its tissues. This isn’t science fiction—it’s a real phenomenon that has captured the attention of scientists worldwide. These remarkable plants, known as hyperaccumulators, can extract metals like nickel and zinc straight from the soil, offering surprising solutions for environmental cleanup.

Even more astonishing, this metal-munching marvel might already be growing in your own backyard, hiding in plain sight among ordinary greenery.