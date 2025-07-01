The Memory Thieves That Aren’t Alzheimer’s (And How to Stop Them)

When memory lapses strike, many people instantly fear Alzheimer’s disease. But Alzheimer’s isn’t the only culprit stealing our memories. In fact, a host of common and surprising conditions can disrupt recall, cloud thinking, and cause distress—sometimes in ways that are treatable or reversible. Recognizing these “memory thieves” is crucial. By understanding what really lies behind memory problems, we can take targeted steps to protect, restore, and even enhance our cognitive health. Let’s shine a light on the hidden threats and discover how to defend your mind.