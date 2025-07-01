The 106-Acre Monster: How One Living Thing Became an Entire Forest

Deep in the heart of Utah stands a marvel of nature so immense, it has earned the nickname “the 106-acre monster.” This is Pando, a sprawling colony of quaking aspen trees that appears to be a forest but is, in truth, a single living organism. Covering an astonishing 106 acres, Pando is not only one of the largest but also one of the oldest living things on Earth. Its sheer scale and ancient roots have captivated scientists and nature lovers alike, sparking endless curiosity about its mysterious origin and resilience.