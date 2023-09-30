These Cities Have Banned Plastic (Or Charge For It)

If you’ve moved to reusable cutlery and plastic bags, you’re taking a step in the right direction. Cities around the world have banned single-use plastic to help save our environment. Nearly three-quarters of people feel “anxiety, frustration or hopelessness” when they notice the amount of plastic that comes with their shopping, and if we don’t do something to stop it now, we may never be able to undo the damage.

A 2019 poll taken by the World Wildlife Fund in France determined that 85% of people were in favor of banning single-use plastic products. Because science discovered this is a climate emergency, change needs to happen now, and these cities are the pioneers of that change. You can do your part too, by using reusable bags. Besides, they make some stylish ones nowadays. So why not head to the grocery store with cute bags that are also good for the environment?

San Francisco, USA

Let’s take a look at the first USA city to take a step forward and ban plastic. Back in 2007, San Francisco pioneered the ban on single-use plastic bags. This was because of the negative impact plastic was having on the city’s wildlife and environment. It claimed that plastic caused the felling of 14 million trees, and 12 million barrels of oil, and caused the death of 100,000 marine animals every single year. Senior state senator, Ben Allen said, “It’s time for California to lead the nation and world in curbing the plastic crisis. Our planet cannot wait.”

It hoped to drop the city’s bag use by 70% to 90%. Supermarkets and pharmacies followed the ban, or customers had to pay a small fee to use a plastic bag. Eventually, in 2014, it banned the sale of plastic water bottles on any city-owned property. This city is hoping to create a more eco-friendly environment. It aimed to be a zero-waste city by 2020, though that is still in the works. It did increase the cost of a single plastic bag at a grocery store to $.25, and only permitted stores can give out recycled paper bags (1 Bag At A Time).