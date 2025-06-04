These Are the 20 Most Popular Cat Names in the US, According to a New Report

Choosing the perfect name for your feline companion is an exciting task—but it’s also one that reflects evolving trends, cultural shifts, and personal creativity. Recently, a new report has shed light on the naming choices cat owners across the United States are making, highlighting both the widely loved favorites and the delightfully unique gems. Whether you’re seeking inspiration or simply curious about current trends, here’s a closer look at the names purring their way to popularity—and those standing remarkably apart.