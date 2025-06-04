Home Animals These Are the 20 Most Popular Cat Names in the US, According to a New Report
Animals

These Are the 20 Most Popular Cat Names in the US, According to a New Report

By Chu E. - June 3, 2025

Choosing the perfect name for your feline companion is an exciting task—but it’s also one that reflects evolving trends, cultural shifts, and personal creativity. Recently, a new report has shed light on the naming choices cat owners across the United States are making, highlighting both the widely loved favorites and the delightfully unique gems. Whether you’re seeking inspiration or simply curious about current trends, here’s a closer look at the names purring their way to popularity—and those standing remarkably apart.

NEXT >>

1. Luna

These Are the 20 Most Popular Cat Names in the US, According to a New Report
Luna, a charming moon-themed cat, lounges gracefully beneath celestial decorations, perfectly matching her popular lunar name. | Image source: Photo by Photo By: Kaboompics.com on Pexels

The name Luna tops the charts as the most popular cat name in the United States, charming owners with its celestial elegance. Derived from Latin, Luna means “moon,” evoking a sense of mystery and beauty perfectly suited to feline personalities. Luna’s popularity has surged thanks in part to cultural references like Luna Lovegood from the Harry Potter series and celebrity pets, including Chrissy Teigen’s beloved feline companion.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

2. Oliver

These Are the 20 Most Popular Cat Names in the US, According to a New Report
Oliver, an adorable ginger kitten, lounges playfully, showing off his fluffy fur and curious eyes. | Image source: Photo by Pixabay on Pexels

Oliver remains a timeless favorite among cat owners, rooted deeply in traditional English heritage. This classic name conjures images of warmth, charm, and friendliness—qualities perfectly fitting for a beloved feline companion. Oliver’s enduring popularity is further boosted by memorable pop culture portrayals, notably Disney’s animated classic, Oliver & Company, featuring an adorable orange kitten named Oliver who captured audiences’ hearts.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

3. Bella

These Are the 20 Most Popular Cat Names in the US, According to a New Report
Bella the beautiful cat lounges gracefully, showcasing her adorable eyes and irresistibly cute fur in gentle sunlight. | Image source: Photo by Lynn Elder on Pexels

With its melodic charm, Bella continues to enchant cat owners across America. Originating from the Italian word meaning “beautiful,” Bella elegantly captures the grace and allure of feline companions. The name gained significant popularity through cultural phenomena, most notably the character Bella Swan from the blockbuster Twilight series, solidifying its place among beloved pet names nationwide.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

4. Leo

These Are the 20 Most Popular Cat Names in the US, According to a New Report
A majestic tabby cat with a lion-like mane lounges gracefully, showcasing its striking Leo-like appearance. | Image source: Photo by Pixabay on Pexels

Bold, playful, and regal—Leo perfectly captures the spirit of many feline companions. With Latin origins meaning “lion,” the name Leo resonates with cat owners who see their pets exhibiting lion-like traits, from graceful movements to majestic attitudes. Additionally, Leo holds astrological significance, representing strength and confidence, making it particularly fitting for cats known for their independent and courageous personalities.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

5. Charlie

These Are the 20 Most Popular Cat Names in the US, According to a New Report
Charlie, a friendly cat with a popular male name, lounges comfortably while gazing curiously into the distance. | Image source: Photo by Aleksandar Cvetanovic on Pexels

Warm, approachable, and undeniably friendly, Charlie remains a beloved pick among cat owners nationwide. Its cheerful charm and universal appeal make it fitting for cats with playful, affectionate personalities. The name’s popularity is further enhanced by iconic cultural figures—from the lovable Charlie Brown of Peanuts fame, to Charlie Bucket from Roald Dahl’s classic, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

6. Lucy

These Are the 20 Most Popular Cat Names in the US, According to a New Report
Lucy, an adorable, light-colored kitten, lounges comfortably, showcasing her playful charm and soft fluffy fur. | Image source: Photo by Pixabay on Pexels

Sweet, timeless, and full of charm, Lucy continues to rank highly among cat owners. Stemming from the Latin word meaning “light,” Lucy beautifully reflects the brightness and warmth many feline companions bring into their owners’ lives. Its enduring popularity is reinforced through beloved characters in literature and entertainment, from Lucy Pevensie in The Chronicles of Narnia to the iconic Lucy Ricardo of I Love Lucy.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

7. Max

These Are the 20 Most Popular Cat Names in the US, According to a New Report
Playful Max, a curious tabby cat, happily explores toys labeled with common feline names. | Image source: Photo by M I N E I A M A R T I N S on Pexels

Short, spirited, and effortlessly catchy, Max remains a go-to name for many cat owners looking for simplicity and vigor. Its crisp, energetic sound perfectly suits playful, high-energy felines. Frequently appearing in popular media—from Max, the lovable protagonist in The Secret Life of Pets, to numerous studies highlighting top pet names—Max continues to win hearts across the country.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

8. Milo

These Are the 20 Most Popular Cat Names in the US, According to a New Report
Milo, an adorable orange tabby kitten, playfully paws at a colorful toy with bright, curious eyes. | Image source: Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels

With its lively, youthful ring, Milo has steadily climbed the ranks among favorite cat names nationwide. Cat owners are drawn to its cheerful, playful tone—perfectly matching their pets’ spirited personalities. The name’s popularity saw a notable boost from the beloved 1986 film Milo and Otis, in which Milo, an adventurous orange kitten, charmed audiences and left an enduring cultural impression.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

9. Simba

These Are the 20 Most Popular Cat Names in the US, According to a New Report
A playful Simba-inspired cat poses proudly, channeling its inner Lion King in a charming Disney-themed costume. | Image source: Photo by Richard Boskovits on Pexels

Few cat names carry the iconic appeal of Simba, the beloved protagonist from Disney’s hit movie The Lion King. With its roots in the Swahili language meaning “lion,” Simba perfectly encapsulates feline grace and bravery. This powerful yet endearing name resonates deeply with cat owners who cherish the adventurous spirit and prideful demeanor reminiscent of the beloved animated hero.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

10. Chloe

These Are the 20 Most Popular Cat Names in the US, According to a New Report
Adorable Chloe, a cute female kitten with one of the most popular pet names, lounges playfully at home. | Image source: Photo by Mikhail Nilov on Pexels

Graceful and gently feminine, Chloe has consistently charmed cat owners across the United States. Derived from Greek origins meaning “blooming,” Chloe evokes freshness, elegance, and vitality—traits fitting for affectionate and lively feline friends. Its enduring popularity is evident in recent pet-naming surveys, frequently ranking among the top choices for owners seeking a name with both sweetness and style.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

11. Lily

These Are the 20 Most Popular Cat Names in the US, According to a New Report
Lily, a playful white cat with a flower-inspired name, lounges gracefully among delicate blossoms in soft sunlight. | Image source: Photo by Sare on Pexels

Delicate, graceful, and beautifully floral, Lily remains a favored choice among cat lovers, particularly in English-speaking regions. With its roots in the elegant lily flower, the name symbolizes purity, innocence, and renewal—qualities that resonate deeply with pet owners. Lily’s timeless charm and gentle appeal have consistently placed it among the most popular cat names year after year.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

12. Sophie

These Are the 20 Most Popular Cat Names in the US, According to a New Report
Sophie, a fancy and graceful kitten, lounges elegantly with poised paws and a charming gaze. | Image source: Photo by Abby Chung on Pexels

Refined, elegant, and timeless, Sophie continues to captivate cat enthusiasts across America. Originating from French and meaning “wisdom,” the name Sophie carries an air of sophistication, making it particularly fitting for breeds known for their graceful demeanor, such as Persians and Siamese. Its soft, melodious sound further contributes to its widespread appeal among those seeking a classic yet stylish name.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

13. Daisy

These Are the 20 Most Popular Cat Names in the US, According to a New Report
Adorable kitten named Daisy curiously exploring bright daisies, blending feline charm with floral beauty. | Image source: Photo by Roman Biernacki on Pexels

Bright, cheerful, and irresistibly sweet, Daisy remains a popular floral-inspired choice among cat owners. Its simplicity and joyful charm effortlessly capture the playful nature of feline companions, making it an enduring favorite for pets with lively personalities. Daisy’s classic appeal, reminiscent of sunny fields and carefree days, continues to resonate deeply with those seeking a delightful and timeless cat name.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

14. Jack

These Are the 20 Most Popular Cat Names in the US, According to a New Report
Jack, a sleek black cat with a classic name, lounges gracefully while gazing curiously with bright eyes. | Image source: Photo by Jenna Hamra on Pexels

Simple, strong, and classically charming, Jack continues to be a beloved choice among cat owners across America. With its traditional yet versatile appeal, Jack suits a variety of feline personalities—from playful kittens to dignified adult cats. This enduring popularity is further strengthened by numerous cultural references, including iconic figures like Captain Jack Sparrow and the adventurous Jack from timeless nursery rhymes and tales.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

15. Nala

These Are the 20 Most Popular Cat Names in the US, According to a New Report
Nala, a graceful lioness-inspired cat named after Disney’s beloved character, lounges regally with curious, captivating eyes. | Image source: Photo by Pixabay on Pexels

Inspired by Disney’s beloved film The Lion King, Nala has secured a lasting place among popular cat names. With its African roots meaning “successful” or “gift,” the name beautifully captures the playful yet regal spirit of feline companions. Nala’s enduring appeal comes from both its vibrant cultural resonance and its graceful sound, making it a cherished choice for many cat owners today.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

16. Zoe

These Are the 20 Most Popular Cat Names in the US, According to a New Report
Zoe, an energetic and playful kitten, leaps joyfully while exploring her surroundings with boundless curiosity and charm. | Image source: Photo by Plamy on Pexels

Lively, spirited, and full of zest, Zoe remains a beloved choice among cat owners who appreciate its vibrant energy. Originating from Greek, Zoe means “life,” perfectly capturing the playful and spirited nature of many feline companions. Its short, punchy sound adds to its charm, making it an ideal fit for cats known for their boundless enthusiasm and joyful personalities.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

17. Stella

These Are the 20 Most Popular Cat Names in the US, According to a New Report
Stella, an elegant kitten with starry fur, gracefully lounges beneath twinkling lights, radiating charm and serenity. | Image source: Photo by Crina Doltu on Pexels

Elegant, refined, and gently celestial, Stella continues to rise among popular cat names. Derived from Latin and meaning “star,” Stella beautifully captures the sparkling personality and graceful presence of many feline companions. Its sophisticated yet approachable sound, combined with its heavenly connotation, makes Stella an ideal choice for cat owners seeking something both timeless and distinctive for their beloved pets.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

18. Oreo

These Are the 20 Most Popular Cat Names in the US, According to a New Report
An adorable black-and-white Oreo kitten lounges playfully, inspiring charming and cute pet name ideas. | Image source: Photo by Zeki Binici on Pexels

Fun, playful, and instantly recognizable, Oreo has become a favorite food-inspired name among cat owners, especially those with black-and-white patterned felines. Evoking the beloved cookie’s iconic appearance, Oreo perfectly captures the sweet and whimsical personalities often associated with cats. Its cheerful appeal and visual charm make it an irresistible choice for pet owners looking for a delightful and memorable name.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

19. Buddy

These Are the 20 Most Popular Cat Names in the US, According to a New Report
Buddy the friendly cat lounges playfully, paws extended and eyes sparkling with curiosity, inviting joyful interaction. | Image source: Photo by 小 飞侠 on Pexels

Warm, affectionate, and universally appealing, Buddy remains a beloved choice among cat owners who view their pets as true companions. The name itself embodies friendship and loyalty, perfectly capturing the bond between owner and feline. Its approachable and familiar feel has kept Buddy consistently popular, reflecting the genuine affection and closeness people share with their furry friends.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

20. Tiger

These Are the 20 Most Popular Cat Names in the US, According to a New Report
A striking tiger cat with bold, wild-looking stripes lounges gracefully, exuding an air of untamed elegance. | Image source: Photo by Orhan Akbaba on Pexels

Fierce yet familiar, Tiger continues to captivate cat owners who see their pets as miniature versions of their wild counterparts. Especially popular among cats with striped coats, this name highlights the feline’s playful energy, grace, and strength. Its enduring appeal lies in the striking resemblance domestic cats often bear to the majestic, powerful creatures they emulate through both appearance and attitude.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Conclusion

These Are the 20 Most Popular Cat Names in the US, According to a New Report
Joyful cat owners relaxing at home, surrounded by their happy cats enjoying cozy moments as beloved family pets. | Image source: Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels

Whether choosing from beloved classics like Luna and Oliver or embracing distinctive gems like Nimbus and Calypso, cat owners today reflect their pets’ unique personalities through thoughtful naming choices. The blend of timeless favorites and imaginative, creative selections highlights the diverse trends shaping feline naming culture. Ultimately, finding the perfect name is an exciting opportunity to celebrate your cat’s individuality—so choose thoughtfully and enjoy the journey!

<< Previous

Advertisement