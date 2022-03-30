To make a list of the best comic book antiheroes, we had to be able to truly define what makes someone an “antihero.” We cannot assume any potential vigilante is an antihero, as that would pretty much include any superhero. Rather, we needed to see what made one fit this tag. Clearly, the word “anti” in most forms will usually mean it is opposite the word it is added to. Putting “anti” next to anything will give you that impression. Antifreeze, Antivenin, etc. are examples of its use outside of comic books. That said, wouldn’t the opposite of a hero just be a villain? In theory, yes. However, in this case, the antihero is someone that does not fit the traditional characteristics an audience associated with a superhero.

Some feel Batman fits the antihero tag because he does not mind getting violent with criminals. However, Batman refuses to use guns and has a “no-kill” rule. There are lines he will simply not cross. Most antiheroes do not have lines like that. They do not mind ending the lives of others or doing whatever they must to achieve their goal. Some former villains are antiheroes due to this. They have been to the dark side and do not mind going back to protect others. Meanwhile, some never were “bad guys” but do not mind going to a darker side. Either way, the best comic book antiheroes do not attack the innocent, only the guilty. The question is: who are the absolute best antiheroes in all of comics? We feel we know the answer.