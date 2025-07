Imagine gazing into the night sky, believing you see the universe in all its glory. Yet, everything visible—stars, planets, galaxies—makes up less than 5% of all that exists. The remaining 95% is composed of dark matter and dark energy, mysterious substances we cannot see or touch. This staggering realization has shattered our understanding of reality. It’s one of the most profound scientific discoveries of the last century, fundamentally changing how we see our place in the cosmos.