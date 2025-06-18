The Science of Freshness: How Oxygen Levels Impact the Shelf Life of Wine

Wine is a living, evolving beverage, and oxygen is at the heart of its transformation. From the moment wine is bottled, oxygen begins to interact with its delicate compounds, influencing everything from aroma to flavor and longevity. Striking the right balance between oxygen exposure and protection is crucial for wine preservation. Too much oxygen can spoil wine, while too little may stunt its potential. Understanding the science behind wine freshness unlocks the secrets to maintaining quality over time, making oxygen management an essential concept for wine lovers and professionals alike.