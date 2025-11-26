The Science of Flavor: 13 Reasons Why Thanksgiving Food Tastes So Good

Thanksgiving dinners are legendary for their comforting flavors and aromas that evoke nostalgia and togetherness. But what exactly makes these traditional dishes so irresistibly delicious? From the chemistry of roasting to the psychology behind family recipes, food scientists have uncovered many fascinating elements that make Thanksgiving fare uniquely enjoyable. Explore the sensory secrets and scientific phenomena behind classic holiday flavors, and discover why your favorite dishes taste even better during the festive season.