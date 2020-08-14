The Science Behind How Being Lonely Affects Humans

Have you ever been lonely? If so, you’re certainly not alone. According to a study published in January of 2020, nearly half of Americans over the age of 18 have reported that they felt lonely. Specifically, 46% of people. Loneliness issues picked up even more with the 2020 Pandemic, causing millions of people to have major depression and anxiety from social isolation.

Why is loneliness such a difficult thing for people, and why is it that is can cause problems that affect us both mentally and even physically? We felt that this was a significant area that needed to be explored. Therefore, we set out on a mission to find out why people experience loneliness and how people reacted to it.

To be upfront about this, we looked into a lot of worldwide studies…but we also focused on some that were specific to certain regions. Whether that is the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Russia, or any other nation. As weird as it might be, numbers from nation to nation can differ sometimes wildly compare to others.

This is not just due to how many people are involved in the nation’s studies. Rather, it also has to do with the people and how they react to loneliness or isolation. As weird as it might be, location often played a role in how a person felt when reporting any level of loneliness. Therefore, we had to separate things a bit.

With all of that said, let’s get started on the science behind how loneliness affects mankind.